3,000 more Rohingyas leave Ukhiya for Bhasan Char

Bangladesh

09 March, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 09:55 pm

Related News

3,000 more Rohingyas leave Ukhiya for Bhasan Char

They will stay at temporary transit at BAF Shaheen College tonight

09 March, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 09:55 pm
3,000 more Rohingyas leave Ukhiya for Bhasan Char

Around 3,000 more Rohingya refugees from Ukhia camps in Cox's Bazar have left for Bhasan Char today as a part of their relocation in the 12th phase.

On Wednesday, 59 buses carrying Rohingyas departed the transit point at Ukhia Degree College in two shifts for the Naval Jetty in Chattogram.

They will stay at temporary transit at BAF Shaheen College tonight and leave for Bhasan Char by the Bangladesh Navy vessels on Thursday.

Mohammad Shamsu Douza, the government's additional commissioner of refugee, relief and repatriation, said, "The highest numbers of refugees are being shifted to Bhasan Char in this phase. Hopefully, the government's plan to relocate 1 lakh Rohingyas will be fulfilled by this year."

"I visited Bhasan Char last month with those who went there. I like the environment very much, so I am leaving with my family to stay there until I leave for my country," Ukhiya East 1 camp resident Jamal Hossain said.

The government undertook a project in November 2017 to relocate one lakh Rohingyas to Bhasan Char, and the Bangladesh Navy was given the responsibility of implementing the project, called Ashrayan-3.

According to official data, the Bhasanchar Asylum Project was implemented at a cost of Tk3,095 crore from the government's own funds for the relocation of Rohingyas under the supervision of the Navy.

An infrastructure of 120 cluster villages suitable for one lakh Rohingyas has been built on 13,000 acres in Bhasan Char.

Top News

Rohingya relocation / Bhasan Char

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Only Putin and Russia could so effectively galvanise the West. Photo: Bloomberg

There is a West

7h | Panorama
There are hundreds of people dying on both sides and Russia is on the verge of taking Kyiv. Is a diplomatic solution still a possibility? Yes. Photo: Bloomberg

Five possible scenarios of how the Ukraine war may end

8h | Analysis
Photo: Bloomberg

Is Russia committing war crimes?

10h | Analysis
Despite its challenges, the author and his team powered through the arduous trek.

To Tin Mukh pillar and back again

10h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

50m | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

50m | Videos
Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

55m | Videos
Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market