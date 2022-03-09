3,000 more Rohingyas leave Ukhiya for Bhasan Char

Around 3,000 more Rohingya refugees from Ukhia camps in Cox's Bazar have left for Bhasan Char today as a part of their relocation in the 12th phase.

On Wednesday, 59 buses carrying Rohingyas departed the transit point at Ukhia Degree College in two shifts for the Naval Jetty in Chattogram.

They will stay at temporary transit at BAF Shaheen College tonight and leave for Bhasan Char by the Bangladesh Navy vessels on Thursday.

Mohammad Shamsu Douza, the government's additional commissioner of refugee, relief and repatriation, said, "The highest numbers of refugees are being shifted to Bhasan Char in this phase. Hopefully, the government's plan to relocate 1 lakh Rohingyas will be fulfilled by this year."

"I visited Bhasan Char last month with those who went there. I like the environment very much, so I am leaving with my family to stay there until I leave for my country," Ukhiya East 1 camp resident Jamal Hossain said.

The government undertook a project in November 2017 to relocate one lakh Rohingyas to Bhasan Char, and the Bangladesh Navy was given the responsibility of implementing the project, called Ashrayan-3.

According to official data, the Bhasanchar Asylum Project was implemented at a cost of Tk3,095 crore from the government's own funds for the relocation of Rohingyas under the supervision of the Navy.

An infrastructure of 120 cluster villages suitable for one lakh Rohingyas has been built on 13,000 acres in Bhasan Char.