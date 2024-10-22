300 families without power in Kurigram for two weeks

300 families without power in Kurigram for two weeks

Local residents alleged negligence from the local power office

Authorities disconnected power from the main grid two weeks back due to river banks erosion in Chilmari upazila. Photo: UNB
Authorities disconnected power from the main grid two weeks back due to river banks erosion in Chilmari upazila. Photo: UNB

At least 300 families in Chilmari upazila of Kurigram district have been without power for the past two weeks.

Sources said the submarine cable and electric poles were under threat of river banks erosion in Chilmari upazila, prompting the authorities to disconnect power from the main grid two weeks back.

Despite the crisis, locals said the Palli Bidyut office is yet to take any initiative to restore the power connection.

Local residents alleged negligence from the local power office saying that government property worth several crores of taka is now at risk of further damage from the erosion.

Aminul Islam, chairman of Chilmari union, said they had informed the deputy general manager and the engineer of the local power office about the erosion but no steps have been taken yet.

Md Alamin, assistant general manager of the Chilmari Zonal office, said they are unable to repair the line independently as it requires a formal plan.  
 

