3 years jail for giving false information in bank transactions

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 04:36 pm

Related News

3 years jail for giving false information in bank transactions

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 04:36 pm
3 years jail for giving false information in bank transactions

The cabinet on Monday gave the final approval to the draft of the "Payment and Settlement Systems Act 2021", keeping a provision of three years in jail if anyone gives false information on bank transactions.

The person who will violate the law will have to serve the jail term and be fined Tk50 lakh or both.

The approval came from a weekly cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, joining it from her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital.

The new law aims to ban services by such errant payment gateways that witnessed huge money flows after escrow, a third-party payment gateway service, had been made compulsory in e-commerce shopping.

As per the draft law, any anomalies committed by payment gateways will be deemed as non-bailable criminal offences. If allegations are proved, the people responsible will have to pay at least Tk50 lakh in fines and suffer five years in jail.

According to the draft law, the Bangladesh Bank will be able to take action against all payment gateways operating in the country for violating the law.

Continuation of payment services without having a licence or even after its licence is revoked will be considered an offence, it adds. 

The law also states that a defaulter cannot be a director of such institutions. And, the directors will not be allowed to transfer their shares without the prior approval of the Bangladesh Bank.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) officials will be able to inspect any office of all institutions involved in the payment system and will take disciplinary action if any irregularities are found.

The central bank can take one or more actions against a payment gateway and its director, chief executive, and other officials concerned for violating any provision of the act.
 

Economy / Top News

payment gateways / Cabinet meeting / Payment and Settlement Systems Act 2021

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

2h | Panorama
Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

4h | Brands
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

5h | Brands
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

1h | Videos
Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

1h | Videos
Saidul Anam Tutul’s Kalbela released in cinema halls

Saidul Anam Tutul’s Kalbela released in cinema halls

1h | Videos
Metrorail test run till Agargaon

Metrorail test run till Agargaon

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 