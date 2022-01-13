3 suspected robbers lynched in Narayanganj

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 10:58 am

At least three suspected robbers have been beaten to death by an unruly mob in Narayanganj.

The incident occurred in the district's Araihazar upazila on Thursday morning, reports Somoy TV.

Identities of the deceased could not be ascertained immediately.

When contacted, Araihazar Upazila Health Complex Resident Medical Officer (RSO) Ashraful Amin said that the three were brought to the hospital today (13 January) morning. 

"Two of them were already dead and one breathed his last at the hospital," he added.
 

