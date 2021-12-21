3-storey building in Chattogram tilts

A three-storey building along Majhirghat Parbarti Pukur (pond) in Sadarghat area of the port city of Chattogram tilted towards a nearby building on Monday night, triggering panic among locals.

According to the fire service control room, a rescue team from Agrabad Fire Service Station rushed to the spot around 11pm to evacuate the residents of the building.

Meanwhile, assistant director of the Fire Service (Ctg) Faruq Sikder, who was present at the spot, said the building tilted towards the adjacent building due to the ongoing excavation work of a drainage project.

"We've already evacuated the residents of the building," he said.