3 siblings charred to death in M’singh gas cylinder blast

Three minor siblings were charred to death as a gas cylinder exploded at a house at Habirbari in Bhaluka upazila of Mymensingh district on Sunday night.

The deceased -- Khadiza, 5, Razia, 2 and Raihan, 3 -- were the children of Sumon Mia of the area.

The accident occurred around 10:30pm when the gas cylinder went off with a big bang, leaving the three children dead, said Senior Station Officer of Bhaluka Fire Service and Civil Defence Al Mamun.

The three siblings were asleep at their house during the accident.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of the three children.