3 sent to jail in Moulvibazar over temple attacks

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 08:25 pm

Police arrested the trio following five cases filed with Kulaura and Kamalganj police stations over the attacks on eight puja mandaps

Representational image. Illustartion: TBS
Representational image. Illustartion: TBS

A Moulvibazar court has sent three persons to jail in the cases filed over attacking and vandalising several temples and puja mandaps in Kulaura and Kamalganj upazilas in the district.

Earlier on Saturday, police arrested the three persons, including the key accused in a case out of five cases, filed with Kulaura and Kamalganj police stations over the attacks on eight puja mandaps.

Kamalganj police station officer in charge (OC) Yeardous Hasan told The Business Standard on Sunday that police arrested Abdul Karim on Saturday, the key accused of the case filed over attack on Moidail Puja Mandap in Munshi Bazar union, and produced him before the court. The court later sent him to jail.

Besides, Kamalganj police on Sunday produced Tarekul Islam, 24, an accused in a case filed by Kamachara Tea Garden Mandap committee, before the court and then the court sent him to jail, he added.

Two cases were filed with Kamalganj police station, accusing around 300 people of attacks and vandalism in eight puja mandaps in the upazila on 13 October, said sub-inspectors Suruj Ali and Foyez Ahmed, the investigating officers of the two cases.

Kulaura Police Station officer-in-charge Binoy Bhushan Roy, on Sunday, said police arrested Fazlu Mia, 35, on Saturday, an accused in a case filed by Naldori mandap committee over the attack on puja mandap.  Later on Sunday, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.

Earlier on 14 October, three cases were filed with the Kulaura police station, accusing more than 400 people, including 22 named, over attacks on three temples in Kormoda union in the upazila on Wednesday.

