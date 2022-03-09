3 school goers crushed under train in Cumilla

Three students died in Cumilla's Sadar South Upazila after being run over by Chattogram-bound Mahanagar Provati express train on Wednesday (9 March).

The incident took place around 12pm on Wednesday at the south rail-gate area in Cumilla sadar, Laksam Railway police station OC Md Jasim Uddin said.

The deceased were all class five students of Bijoypur Primary School.

Bijoypur Government Primary School headmaster Sadekur Rahman said the dead were fifth-grade students Mim, Tasfia and Rima.

Following the incident, a violent protest broke out in the area, the OC said adding that police are working to bring the situation under control.

According to local sources, traffic on the Cumilla-Noakhali regional highway was disrupted for about an hour and a half after the accident.

Cumilla Railway Senior Assistant Engineer Liaquat Ali Majumder said the agitated students and people vandalised the railway gate and school after the accident. Train services on Dhaka-Chattogram and Sylhet-Chattogram routes have been suspended. Cumilla-Noakhali regional highway is also closed.

Armed police have been deployed to bring the situation under control, he added.