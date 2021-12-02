3 Sajek resorts fully gutted in a devastating fire
The fire originated around 3am today
At least five establishments including three resorts were gutted as a fire broke out at Sajek valley in Rangamati's Baghaichhari upazila early today.
The fire originated around 3am on Thursday, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shariful Islam.
On information, a team of fire service, with the help of locals and law enforcers, managed to douse the fire after frantic efforts of two and half hours, the UNO added.
The fire gutted three resorts, a restaurant and a house, he said further.
A tourist Junayed Hossain shared on his Facebook post that three resorts --Maruarty Resort, Abakash Emanuel Resort and Eco Resort—were gutted in the fire.
Primarily, it was assumed that the fire originated from short circuit.