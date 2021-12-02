3 Sajek resorts fully gutted in a devastating fire

At least five establishments including three resorts were gutted as a fire broke out at Sajek valley in Rangamati's Baghaichhari upazila early today.

Photo:TBS

The fire originated around 3am on Thursday, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shariful Islam.

Photo:TBS

On information, a team of fire service, with the help of locals and law enforcers, managed to douse the fire after frantic efforts of two and half hours, the UNO added.

Photo:TBS

The fire gutted three resorts, a restaurant and a house, he said further.

Photo:TBS

A tourist Junayed Hossain shared on his Facebook post that three resorts --Maruarty Resort, Abakash Emanuel Resort and Eco Resort—were gutted in the fire.

Primarily, it was assumed that the fire originated from short circuit.