3 Rohingya workers killed in landslide in Ukhia

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

At least three Rohingya workers were killed in a landslide while cutting a hill in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar.

The incident took place in the Muhuri Para area of Ukhia on Wednesday (29 March), Ukhia Police Station OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali told The Business Standard.

The deceased are Jahid Hossain (22) son of Abdul Motaleb of Camp No 14 of Ukhia, Nur Kabir (30) son of Sultan Ahmed of Camp No 17, Syed Akbar (33) son of Mintu Hossain of Camp No 19.

"The Rohingyas were hired by an unknown group for cutting hills. When they were on the job, a landslide occurred burying some of the workers under the debris," the OC said. 

On information, the police, fire service, and forest department reached the spot and began a rescue mission.

"So far, three bodies have been recovered. We are looking to see if anyone else is there."

"Since the incident, those involved in the hill cutting have gone into hiding. As a result, it cannot be confirmed if anyone else is missing," the OC added.

Ukhia Bonbit official Gazi Md Shafiul Azam stated to TBS that legal action will be taken once the individuals involved have been identified.

 

Landslide / Ukhia / Rohingya

