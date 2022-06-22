3 reportedly killed in armed attack in Rangamati

Three people have reportedly been killed in an armed attack in the Borotholi union of Bilaichari upazila in Rangamati.

Chairman of the area and President of Chattogram Hill Tracts People's Solidarity Association Atumong Marma and local union parishad member and union Awami League President Weibar Tripurao corroborated the claim but law enforcement agencies could not confirm the matter.

Atungmong Marma said, "Members of a group 'Kuki-Chin Party' fired bullets randomly in the Saijan locality and killed three people. The police and the local administration were informed but no one came to the location even after 22 hours of the incident."

Atungmong identified the deceased as – Brishochandra Tripura, Shubhash Tripura, and Shubhash's son Dhonra Tripura.

Weibar Tripurao said the locality is very hard to reach, only three families lived in that newly formed locality.

Additional Superintendent of Rangamati Police Mahmuda Begum said, "We have heard the news but the area is so inaccessible that reaching there is very difficult as well as requires a lot of time. So, we are not able to confirm anything right now."

Meanwhile, a Facebook page under the name Kuki-Chin National Front-KNF confirmed the killings saying they carried out a successful operation against the newly formed Jaijam Basement camp of JLA, the armed force of terrorist organisation JSS.

"Three from the JLA force were killed on the spot while the others fled from the scene", adds the post.