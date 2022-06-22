3 reportedly killed in armed attack in Rangamati

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 05:27 pm

Related News

3 reportedly killed in armed attack in Rangamati

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 05:27 pm
3 reportedly killed in armed attack in Rangamati

Three people have reportedly been killed in an armed attack in the Borotholi union of Bilaichari upazila in Rangamati.

Chairman of the area and President of Chattogram Hill Tracts People's Solidarity Association Atumong Marma and local union parishad member and union Awami League President Weibar Tripurao corroborated the claim but law enforcement agencies could not confirm the matter.

Atungmong Marma said, "Members of a group 'Kuki-Chin Party' fired bullets randomly in the Saijan locality and killed three people. The police and the local administration were informed but no one came to the location even after 22 hours of the incident."

Atungmong identified the deceased as – Brishochandra Tripura, Shubhash Tripura, and Shubhash's son Dhonra Tripura.

Weibar Tripurao said the locality is very hard to reach, only three families lived in that newly formed locality.

Additional Superintendent of Rangamati Police Mahmuda Begum said, "We have heard the news but the area is so inaccessible that reaching there is very difficult as well as requires a lot of time. So, we are not able to confirm anything right now."

Meanwhile, a Facebook page under the name Kuki-Chin National Front-KNF confirmed the killings saying they carried out a successful operation against the newly formed Jaijam Basement camp of JLA, the armed force of terrorist organisation JSS.

"Three from the JLA force were killed on the spot while the others fled from the scene", adds the post.

Top News

killed / attack / Rangamati

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

5h | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

1d | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

1d | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

1h | Videos
Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

5h | Videos
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

5h | Videos
Is the clean energy of electric vehicles really clean?

Is the clean energy of electric vehicles really clean?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US