3 motorcyclists killed after being hit by truck in Sylhet

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 09:22 pm

Three students were killed after a truck hit their motorcycle in Sylhet's Jaintapur upazila. 

The accident took place in front of gate No 3 of Chiknagul Sylhet Gas Field on Sylhet-Tamabil Highway around 3pm on Sunday (3 July), said Jaintapur Model Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Nikhil Chandra Roy. 

Locals said the truck and the motorcycle collided head-on in front of the Sylhet gas field in the afternoon. 

Among the dead, Azim of Hatura village in Pirerbazar died on the spot while Fahim Ahmed Ami died on the way to hospital and Jasim Ahmed of Khadimpara union died at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital (SOMCH) at night. 

Police have seized the truck and the motorcycle and handed it over to the Highway Police, said Nikhil.

However, the truck driver could not be arrested, he added.

