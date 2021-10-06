3 more Rohingyas remanded over Mohibullah murder

Earlier on Sunday, two more accused – Selim and Shawkat Ullah – were placed on 3-day remand.

Mohib Ullah, a Rohingya Muslim leader from the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, poses for a potrait at his office in Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, April 19, 2018. Picture taken April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
Mohib Ullah, a Rohingya Muslim leader from the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, poses for a potrait at his office in Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, April 19, 2018. Picture taken April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo

A Cox's Bazar court has granted 3-day remand to three more accused in the murder case of Rohingya leader Mohibullah.

Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate Court Judge Tamanna Farah passed the order on Wednesday morning after police produced them before the court seeking a 7-day remand for questioning.

The remanded accused are - Abdus Salam, Ziaur Rahman and Elias.

Earlier on Sunday, two more accused – Selim and Shawkat Ullah – were placed on 3-day remand.

Police arrested the accused people from different camps in Ukhiya after the murder.

Mohibullah, 46, who led the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, was shot dead at around 8:30pm at a Kutupalong camp office in Cox's Bazar on 30 September.

He had represented the Rohingya community at the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2019.  

Mohibullah came to the limelight on 25 August 2019 when a rally organised by the Arakan Rohingya Society, to observe two years of the latest Rohingya exodus from the Rakhine state of Myanmar, drew more than 100,000 people.

A number of human rights organisations including Human Rights Watch (HRW), Amnesty International and Fortify Rights have urged the Bangladesh government to investigate the murder and deliver justice.

Besides, the United Nations and the United States spoke out over the killing of the Rohingya leader and called on Bangladeshi authorities to investigate his shooting and bring those responsible to justice.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen vowed to bring the killers of Mohibullah to justice soon.

