3 missing after trawler, speed boat capsize in Bay

Three people went missing in the Bay of Bengal after a trawler sank on the way from Cox's Bazar's Teknaf to Saint Martin's Island and later a speed boat that went for rescue also sank.

Saint Martin Union Parishad Chairman Khorshed Alam said, "A fishing trawler named FB Saddam sank in the Golarchar estuary of the Bay of Bengal on the way from Teknaf to Saint Martin's Island around 2:30pm yesterday. Eleven out of 12 people in the trawler were rescued.

"Two people went missing from a speed boat that took part in the rescue operation."

The missing persons are Noor Mohammad Sagar, Mohammad Fahad and Mohammad Ismail.

Meanwhile, all shops on the island have been closed since this morning as locals of the island clashed with the coastguard over alleged non-cooperation in rescue operations after the trawler sank.

"Coast Guard members have stepped up patrols on the island. The people of the island are not leaving their homes because of fear," said Khorshed Alam.

According to the locals, when the coast guard was alerted after the trawler sank, they allegedly did not go into the sea in the rescue operation. But when the 11 were rescued, the Coast Guard members tried to take pictures with them. This created tension between the islanders and the Coast Guard members. At one point, the agitated people attacked and vandalised a Coast Guard post. The Coast Guard opened fire and a person named Hamid Hossain was shot.

No one from the Coast Guard was available for comment.

Cox's Bazar Additional Superintendent of Police Rafiqul Islam said one person was shot when the islanders got into a tense situation with the Coast Guard.

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Adnan Chowdhury said the situation is now under control.