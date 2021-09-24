3 killed in Tangail road crash

Three people were killed and eight injured following a collision among three vehicles on Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway in Tangail's Kalihati upazila on Friday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

Mohammad Russell, an officer of Elenga Fire Service and Civil Defense Station of Kalihati Upazila said, the accident took place in Charbhavla area around 10:30 am when the North-Bengal bound truck of Mofiz Agro Foods from Dhaka, collided with a Dhaka-bound covered van. Besides, a Jamalpur-bound bus from Pabna crashed into two vehicles, leaving one dead on the spot and around 10 others injured.

The injured were taken to Tangail General Hospital where two others died.