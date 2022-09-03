3 killed in Sylhet road crash

03 September, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 12:33 pm

Three people were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between a pick-up van and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Sylhet-Jakiganj road in Golapganj upazila of Sylhet on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Lutfur Rahman, 72, and his wife Joly Begum, 60, both residents of Golapganj upazila, and Yunus Mia, 28, of Jakiganj upazila.

Lutfur Rahman, additional superintendent of Sylhet Police, said the accident occurred around 9am when the pick-up van crashed into the CNG-run auto near Ranaping Mina Centre at high speed.

"The accident left one of the occupants of the auto dead on the spot and five others injured. Two of them succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital," he said.

Road accidents in Bangladesh

As many as 2,329 people, including 291 women and 381 children, were killed and 4,361 others injured in 2,159 road accidents across the country in the first half of the current year, according to a report.

The road accidents occurred on various highways, national, inter-district and regional roads between 1 January and 30 June across the country.

Shipping and Communication Reporters Forum (SCRF), a platform for journalists, prepared the report based on news carried by 22 national dailies, 10 regional newspapers and eight online news portals and news agencies.

Meanwhile, as many as 739 people, including 109 children, were killed and 2,042 others injured in 632 road accidents across the country in July.

Of them, 251 people died in motorbike accidents alone, which is 33.96% of the total fatalities, Road Safety Foundation said in its latest report released on 6 August.

Road Safety Foundation, an NGO, prepared the report based on news published in nine national dailies, seven online portals and electronic media.

