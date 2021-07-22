3 killed in Munshiganj road accident

TBS Report
22 July, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2021, 11:14 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Three people were killed as a Dhaka-bound private car fell down a ditch on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Munshiganj's Gazaria early Thursday.

Two of the deceased were identified as Noyon, the driver of the car and Liza a passenger. Another deceased, a woman, was not immediately identified.

Kamal Hossain, in-charge of Bhaberchar Highway Police, said that the accident took place as the microbus plunged into the roadside ditch after the driver lost control over the wheels.

Gazaria Fire Service in-charge Rifat Mallick said, "We went to the spot in the morning after receiving the news and around 9 am, we recovered three bodies and handed them over to the highway police."

