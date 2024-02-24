3 killed in motorcycle accident in Dhaka

Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

Three people were killed in a motorcycle accident in the Ashkona area of the capital's Dakshinkhan on Friday (23 February) night.

The deceased have been identified as Omar Faruk, Rabiul Islam and Junaid.

Dakshinkhan Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Siddiqur Rahman said, "Around 8:30pm, the driver of the motorcycle lost control and all three people on the motorcycle fell on the road.

"Rabiul died on the spot. Junaid died after he was taken to Kurmitola General Hospital and Omar died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital."

