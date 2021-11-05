3 killed in Gazipur road crash

Three people were killed when a pickup van ran over them on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur's Sreepur early hours of Friday.

The deceased were identified as Tofazzal Hossain, son of late Sohor Ali of Deulpara village under Pagla Police Station in Mymensingh district; Abdul Majid Johnny, son of Mohammad Abul Hossain of Paikpara village under Alamdanga Police Station in Chuadanga district and Ibrahim Habib, son of Abdul Haque of Fatehpur village under Paikgachha Police Station in Khulna district.

They used to live in Sreepur municipality's C&B Bazar area and used to peddle various goods in the local market.

The incident took place at 1:20am. Police seized the pickup van but the driver escaped.

"On Thursday night, they [the deceased and injured] returned from a waz mahfil and were standing on the footpaths of Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in the MC Bazar area. A reckless speeding pickup van, carrying chickens, ran over them. Johnny and Ibrahim Habib died on the spot. Tofazzal was rescued in critical condition and was sent to hospital. He died on the way," Mauna Highway Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Hadiul Islam said.

Mauna Highway Police Station Officer-in-charge (OC) Md Kamal Hossain said the pickup van was seized from the spot but the driver escaped. Relatives of the three killed have come to the police station.

Legal action is being taken, he added.