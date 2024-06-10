3 killed in attack in Ukhiya Rohingya camp

TBS Report
10 June, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 05:23 pm

The attack occurred early Monday (10 June) morning in Camp 4 extension, said 14 APBN commander Md Iqbal. 

Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Three Rohingya refugees were killed and seven injured in an attack allegedly by the members of Myanmar-based militant group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) at a refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar. 

The attack occurred early Monday (10 June) morning in Camp 4 extension, said 14 APBN commander Md Iqbal. 

The deceased - Md Ilyas, 31, Md Ishak, 54, and Firoz Khan, 18 - were attacked with guns and sharp weapons. 

According to police, the deceased were the members of Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO).

Among the injured, three are receiving treatment at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital and a nearby NGO hospital.

"Early this morning, around 40-45 ARSA members breached the barbed wire fence from the hills and entered Camp 4. They shot and fatally wounded Rohingya guard Ilyas with a sharp weapon. The attackers then fired indiscriminately, injuring six more people, two of whom later died from their injuries," said APBN commander Md Iqbal.

He said police and APBn forces responded with gunfire, causing the attackers to flee.

"ARSA militants are attempting to establish dominance in the camp, leading to this violent clash. They are targeting members of the rival RSO group," he added.  

Ukhiya police inspector Md Shamim Hossain said the bodies of the three deceased have been sent for autopsy, and legal actions are being taken.

