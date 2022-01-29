3 journos injured while reporting on UP polls in Thakurgaon

Three journalists were seriously injured by some miscreants on Saturday while collecting news on upcoming UP elections in Thakurgaon.

The injured journalists are Tanvir Hossain Tanu, district correspondent of Independent television, Mainuddin Talukdar Himel, correspondent for RisingBD website, and Sohel Rana, correspondent of NewsBangla24 and Doinik Bhorer Akash.

According to witnesses, ahead of the Senua Union Parishad set to be held on February 7, candidate Motiur Rahman was conducting his election campaign in Molankhur Mandalpara.

At one point some supporters of his rival candidate attacked the campaigners with arms and as the journalists went to take photos, the miscreants beat them up.

The journalists said their cameras, mobile phones were broken and moneybags were snatched during the attack.

Locals and other journalists rescued the three journalists and admitted them to Thakurgaon General Hospital.

Rakibul Alam Chayan, Resident Medical Officer of the hospital, said the injured received primary medications and further treatments will be provided after examining their physical condition.