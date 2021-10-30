3 including 2 women of family found murdered in Tangail

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 October, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 01:33 pm

Related News

3 including 2 women of family found murdered in Tangail

TBS Report
30 October, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 01:33 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Police recovered the dead bodies of three people – two women from the same family and another man – in Tangail.

Their bodies were recovered from a house in Khamarpara area of Kashtala under Dighar union on the early morning of Saturday.

A five-year-old child was also rescued in critical condition from the spot who has been sent to the hospital, said Abul Kalam Azad Mamun, chairman of Dighar Union Parishad.

The deceased are Sumi Begum, 25, her mother-in-law Jamela Begum, 60, and Shahjalal, 30.

The women lived in that house while Shahjalal hailed from Satutia village under Kalihati upazila.

Azharul Islam Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Ghatail police station, suspects that the murders were carried out due to extramarital affairs.

Reportedly, deceased Sumi Begum's husband is a Saudi expatriate.

Top News

dead / dead bodies / murder / Tangail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tousef's Coffee Art

Tousef's Coffee Art

1d | Videos
Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

1d | Videos
Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

1d | Videos
Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

6
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur