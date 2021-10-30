3 including 2 women of family found murdered in Tangail

Police recovered the dead bodies of three people – two women from the same family and another man – in Tangail.

Their bodies were recovered from a house in Khamarpara area of Kashtala under Dighar union on the early morning of Saturday.

A five-year-old child was also rescued in critical condition from the spot who has been sent to the hospital, said Abul Kalam Azad Mamun, chairman of Dighar Union Parishad.

The deceased are Sumi Begum, 25, her mother-in-law Jamela Begum, 60, and Shahjalal, 30.

The women lived in that house while Shahjalal hailed from Satutia village under Kalihati upazila.

Azharul Islam Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Ghatail police station, suspects that the murders were carried out due to extramarital affairs.

Reportedly, deceased Sumi Begum's husband is a Saudi expatriate.