3 of a gang arrested with fake currency

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 January, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 01:53 pm

3 of a gang arrested with fake currency

They were planning to circulate the currency in the Trade Fair

TBS Report
04 January, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 01:53 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested three members including one of the ringleaders of a gang that planned to spread fake currency targeting the ongoing Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) and various winter festivals in remote areas.

The arrestees were detained from Pallabi area in the capital's Mirpur on Monday (3 January).

The seized counterfeit currency. Photo: TBS
The seized counterfeit currency. Photo: TBS

RAB Legal and Media Wing Commander Khandaker Al Moin disclosed the information during a news conference at the RAB Media Center on Tuesday (4 January). 

The arrested are Mohammad Sagir Hossain, 47, Mst Selina Akhter Pakhi, 20, and Mohammad Ruhul Amin.

Earlier, on 28 November, RAB-4 raided Mirpur and arrested four members of the ring along with counterfeit notes worth Tk2,853,000.

Based on their confessions, three others of the gang were arrsted on Monday. Tk12,000,000 worth of fake notes along with a large quantity of equipment for making counterfeit notes seized during the drive. 

Seized tools for making counterfeit currency. Photo: TBS
Seized tools for making counterfeit currency. Photo: TBS

According to the RAB, during primary interrogation, the gang members said they used to spread counterfeit notes at various fairs, cattle markets during Eid and other public gatherings.

Commander Khandaker Al Moin said that ring leader Sagir himself used to secretly make money in his rented house after collecting necessary materials for making counterfeit notes from old Dhaka.

Sagir used to do printing and cutting by himself. Others were not involved in printing. He used to sell fake currency worth Tk1 lakh for Tk10,000-Tk15,000. His associates spread the money as well as sold it, RAB said.

Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Adding a mirror on the wall acts as a window, giving a more specious feel while bouncing light around the room. Photo: Courtesy

A minimalist life in a big city: Creating more from less

1h | Habitat
Due to overpopulation and unplanned urbanisation, Dhaka is already an unlivable city. Photo credit: Mumit M

The DAP and its legacy of never-ending changes

2h | Panorama
People who continue to travel to Chhera Dwip seem hardly aware of the ecological damage their visit would cause to the ailing island. Photo: Kamrun Naher Chandni

Why govt plans to save St Martins is falling by the wayside

3h | Panorama
Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Record export earnings in December

Record export earnings in December

22h | Videos
Apple inc starts its journey

Apple inc starts its journey

22h | Videos
Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

1d | Videos
Amazing health benefits of grapes

Amazing health benefits of grapes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report