3 of a gang arrested with fake currency

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested three members including one of the ringleaders of a gang that planned to spread fake currency targeting the ongoing Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) and various winter festivals in remote areas.

The arrestees were detained from Pallabi area in the capital's Mirpur on Monday (3 January).

The seized counterfeit currency. Photo: TBS

RAB Legal and Media Wing Commander Khandaker Al Moin disclosed the information during a news conference at the RAB Media Center on Tuesday (4 January).

The arrested are Mohammad Sagir Hossain, 47, Mst Selina Akhter Pakhi, 20, and Mohammad Ruhul Amin.

Earlier, on 28 November, RAB-4 raided Mirpur and arrested four members of the ring along with counterfeit notes worth Tk2,853,000.

Based on their confessions, three others of the gang were arrsted on Monday. Tk12,000,000 worth of fake notes along with a large quantity of equipment for making counterfeit notes seized during the drive.

Seized tools for making counterfeit currency. Photo: TBS

According to the RAB, during primary interrogation, the gang members said they used to spread counterfeit notes at various fairs, cattle markets during Eid and other public gatherings.

Commander Khandaker Al Moin said that ring leader Sagir himself used to secretly make money in his rented house after collecting necessary materials for making counterfeit notes from old Dhaka.

Sagir used to do printing and cutting by himself. Others were not involved in printing. He used to sell fake currency worth Tk1 lakh for Tk10,000-Tk15,000. His associates spread the money as well as sold it, RAB said.