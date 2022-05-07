3 ferry owners fined for overloading

A mobile court in Barishal imposed a penalty of Tk 30,000 on three ferry owners for carrying passengers beyond the permitted capacity on Friday.

Joint director of Bangladesh Inland and Water Transport Authority, Mostafizur Rahman, said the mobile court conducted a drive in the Barishal port area around 7.30pm and imposed a fine of Tk 10,000 each on the owners of MV Parabat-18, Parabat-10 and MV Surovi-9 for overloading.

The mobile court was led by executive magistrate Mushfiqur Rahman and assistant commissioner (land) Tariqul Islam, he added.