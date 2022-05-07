3 ferry owners fined for overloading

Bangladesh

UNB
07 May, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 10:41 am

Related News

3 ferry owners fined for overloading

UNB
07 May, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 10:41 am
3 ferry owners fined for overloading

A mobile court in Barishal imposed a penalty of Tk 30,000 on three ferry owners for carrying passengers beyond the permitted capacity on Friday.

Joint director of Bangladesh Inland and Water Transport Authority, Mostafizur Rahman, said the mobile court conducted a drive in the Barishal port area around 7.30pm and imposed a fine of Tk 10,000 each on the owners of MV Parabat-18, Parabat-10 and MV Surovi-9 for overloading.

The mobile court was led by executive magistrate Mushfiqur Rahman and assistant commissioner (land) Tariqul Islam, he added.

Top News

ferry owners / Eid journey

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kingfisher on overhead cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

White-breasted Kingfisher: Keeping calm and cool in our claustrophobic capital

1h | Panorama
Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

2h | Wheels
Team members of Strides Co: CTO Ariq Mansur (L-R), CEO Zahia Khondoker and COO Alavi Khondoker. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Strides Co: A platform that set out to meet demands for contemporary clothing

2h | Panorama
Representational image. Painting: Eid Procession/Alam Musabbir/National Museum

A blur of pesta sherbet – Eid of the 1950s

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Coffee house song was filled with fictional characters

Coffee house song was filled with fictional characters

56m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Road accidents plague Eid holidays

3h | Videos
How many hours of sleep are enough for good health?

How many hours of sleep are enough for good health?

3h | Videos
Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

2
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

5
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

6
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval