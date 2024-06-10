3 feared dead in Sylhet landslide

Bangladesh

UNB
10 June, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 12:09 pm

Members of the fire service and civil defence and police are conducting rescue operations

File photo. Photo: Collected
File photo. Photo: Collected

Three members of a family feared dead as a large chunk of mud collapsed on a house in Chamelibag residential area in Sylhet city on Monday morning.

Members of the fire service and civil defence and police are conducting rescue operations.

Mohammad Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Shahporan police station, said on information a police team rushed to the spot around 8am and is trying to rescue them.

Sylhet has been experiencing heavy downpour for the past few days while several areas of the district have already been flooded.

