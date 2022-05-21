3 die as train hits pick-up van in Gazipur

Bangladesh

UNB
21 May, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 03:47 pm

Three people, including a local trader, were killed after their pick-up van was hit by a speeding train at an unmanned level crossing in the Pubail area of Gazipur district on Saturday. 

The deceased were identified as Mohsin; a trader, Midul; the pick-up van driver, and his helper Jakir Hossain.

"The Dhaka-bound train crashed into the pick-up van in the morning, leaving all its three occupants dead on the spot," said Sub-Inspector Iqbal Hossain of Railway Police.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent them to the local hospital morgue for post-mortem.

