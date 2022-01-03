3 dead as trawler capsizes in Cumilla

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 January, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 06:26 pm

Three people have died on spot as a trawler capsized in Kathalia river of Cumilla's Meghna upazila on Monday (3 January) afternoon.

The deceased are Julekha Akhter, 60, her granddaughters Ayesha Akhter, 15, and Mariam Akhter, 7. 

Five-year old Tamanna Akhter is reportedly still missing.

Meghna police station officer-in-charge Md Samiuddin confirmed the matter to The Business Standard, saying he is set to inspect the accident spot for further investigation.

Local sources said a trawler carrying 11 passengers set off from Hasnabad area of Daudkandi to Dudhghata Dariakandi of Titas on Monday.

The trawler got stuck in a fish pond and started to sink due to engine seizure.

The other seven passengers are now being treated at a local hospital.

All passengers are residents of the capital's Demra.

