3-day tourism fair to begin on 30 March

The 10th Mastercard Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Fair (BTTF) 2022 is all set to kick off on 30 March at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Dhaka.

The three-day tourism fair this year will continue till 1 April, Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (Toab), the organiser of the fair, announced at a press conference here in the capital on Monday.

Since 2007, Toab has been organising the country's largest tourism fair with an aim to create awareness about the sector and its sustainable development.

Toab President Md Rafeuzzaman hoped that the return of the BTTF fair after a two-year hiatus - due to the global coronavirus pandemic - will revive the tourism industry of the country and would be able to play an important role in the economy.

He said, "We couldn't organise the fair for the last two years. Hopefully, the 10th BTTF fair will create a lot of excitement among the businessmen, domestic and foreign tourists and all concerned parties in the tourism industry."

There will be a total of 80 stalls in the fair supported by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Bangladesh Tourism Corporation and Bangladesh Tourism Board.

The BTTF fair will be open for visitors from 10am to 8pm every day.

The entry ticket will cost Tk50, however, students can enjoy free entry to the fair by showing their ID card.

The three-day fair will be attended by national and international tourism companies, domestic and foreign tour operators, travel agents, tourism authorities, different hotels, resorts, amusement parks and transport companies, and many more. This year, the East Himalayan Travel Aid Tour Operators Association (ETOA) and tour operators and travel agents from India, Maldives and Sri Lanka will participate.