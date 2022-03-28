3-day tourism fair to begin on 30 March

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 01:23 pm

Related News

3-day tourism fair to begin on 30 March

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 01:23 pm
3-day tourism fair to begin on 30 March

The 10th Mastercard Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Fair (BTTF) 2022 is all set to kick off on 30 March at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Dhaka.

The three-day tourism fair this year will continue till 1 April, Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (Toab), the organiser of the fair, announced at a press conference here in the capital on Monday.

Since 2007, Toab has been organising the country's largest tourism fair with an aim to create awareness about the sector and its sustainable development.

Toab President Md Rafeuzzaman hoped that the return of the BTTF fair after a two-year hiatus - due to the global coronavirus pandemic - will revive the tourism industry of the country and would be able to play an important role in the economy.

He said, "We couldn't organise the fair for the last two years. Hopefully, the 10th BTTF fair will create a lot of excitement among the businessmen, domestic and foreign tourists and all concerned parties in the tourism industry."

There will be a total of 80 stalls in the fair supported by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Bangladesh Tourism Corporation and Bangladesh Tourism Board.

The BTTF fair will be open for visitors from 10am to 8pm every day.

The entry ticket will cost Tk50, however, students can enjoy free entry to the fair by showing their ID card.

The three-day fair will be attended by national and international tourism companies, domestic and foreign tour operators, travel agents, tourism authorities, different hotels, resorts, amusement parks and transport companies, and many more. This year, the East Himalayan Travel Aid Tour Operators Association (ETOA) and tour operators and travel agents from India, Maldives and Sri Lanka will participate. 

Top News

Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (Toab) / TOAB / Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Fair (BTTF) / tourism fair

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

2h | Panorama
Photo caption: How expensive is soybean oil now, after a continuous price hike for over a year? Photo: Mumit M

The tale of a ‘collaterally damaged’ people

4h | Analysis
Photo caption: In the near future, Wagely plans to promote financial literacy through SMS to teach workers how to manage money. Photo: Courtesy

Wagely: Helping workers manage money better

5h | Panorama
Moving ahead with 5G

Moving ahead with 5G

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Medicines made from poisonous plants

Medicines made from poisonous plants

2h | Videos
Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

2h | Videos
World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

19h | Videos
Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

3
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

4
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles