3 cops including CID ASP detained in Dinajpur over kidnapping incident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 03:01 pm

3 cops including CID ASP detained in Dinajpur over kidnapping incident

The detainees are ASP Sarwar Kabir of Rangpur CID, ASI Hasinur Rahman and Constable Ahsanul Haque, confirmed Dinajpur Chirirbandar Police Station OC Subrata Kumar Sarkar.

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 03:01 pm
Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

Police have detained three police personnel, including an assistant superintendent of Police (ASP) of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Rangpur, in connection with demanding ransom after the abduction of a mother and her son in Dinajpur.

The detainees are ASP Sarwar Kabir of Rangpur CID, ASI Hasinur Rahman and Constable Ahsanul Haque, confirmed Dinajpur Chirirbandar Police Station OC Subrata Kumar Sarkar.

Previously, one Palash filed a fraud case of Tk50 lakh against one Lutfar Rahman from Chirirbandar Police Station area with CID Rangpur.

According to sources, at 9.30 pm on 23 August, the three men went to find Lutfar at his house but he was not there. Later, they kidnapped his wife Johura and their son Jahangair. 

Later, they put them in a black microbus and wandered around Dinajpur's Syedpur demanding Tk15 lakh ransom.

At one stage, the family went to the police for help.

Then on Tuesday afternoon, the victim's family decided to pay Tk8.50 lakh but the kidnappers gave them different locations.

Finally, Dinajpur district police and CID Dinajpur jointly detained them from Basherhat and brought them to the police super office.

