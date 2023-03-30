3 construction workers die from electrocution in Gazipur

Bangladesh

UNB
30 March, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 12:56 pm

Related News

3 construction workers die from electrocution in Gazipur

UNB
30 March, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 12:56 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Three construction workers died today from electrocution while working at a factory at Kewa village of Sreepur upazila under Gazipur district.

The deceased were identified as Prias, 20, son of Azad Hossain and Pavel, 23, son of Belal Saudagar of Noakhali district; and Monowar Hossain, 25, of Jamalpur district.

Maniruzzaman Manir, officer-in-charge of Sreepur Police Station, said the accident occurred at an under-construction factory of Armada Spinning Mills Limited group around 8:45 am when the three workers came in contact with live electric wire while lifting some iron rods, leaving them dead on the spot.

A fire also broke out during the incident. On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

death by electrocution / Gazipur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Paradise Kingfisher. Photo: John Cornforth

Into the world of avian tail feathers

2h | Earth
Kishoreganj produces around 1,500 metric tons of dried fish yearly. Of this, more than 800 metric tons are produced in Kuliarchar Das Para Dangi. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A fishing village by Kalni river: The charm and economics of Das Para Shutki Dangi

4h | Panorama
Masum Billah, Journalist, Sketch: TBS

Where are we with the Myanmar case at the ICJ?

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Policymakers keep solving the wrong banking problem

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

At what age human are the smartest?

At what age human are the smartest?

2h | TBS Stories
After 13 years, Rajshahi's Raj Tilak Cinema hall is being opened again

After 13 years, Rajshahi's Raj Tilak Cinema hall is being opened again

2h | TBS Entertainment
Messi in 100 goal club for the national team

Messi in 100 goal club for the national team

17h | TBS SPORTS
Teams can pick starting XIs after toss

Teams can pick starting XIs after toss

14h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year