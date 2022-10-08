3 BCL members die in Jhenidah road crash

Bangladesh

UNB
08 October, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 02:58 pm

3 BCL members die in Jhenidah road crash

Three activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) died after their bike crashed into a truck parked along Jhenidah-Chuadanga Road in the Atharo Mile area of Jhenidah Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Murad Biswas, vice president of Jhenidah Government Veterinary College's BCL unit, and son of Badsha Mia, and Touhid and Samaresh of the college.

Sheikh Mohammad Sohel Rana, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said the accident occurred around 10pm when the trio was speeding after being chased by members of a rival group.

Later, the three were taken to Sadar Hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Sajib, general secretary of Jhenidah Government Veterinary College's BCL unit, was also injured in an attack by his rivals during a meeting between the two groups at Zohan Dream Valley Park in the Kumrabari area of Sadar upazila that night, said the OC.

The rival group also chased Murad, Touhid and Samaresh while they were leaving the place on the bike.

