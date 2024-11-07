3 arrested over killing of 2 rickshaw drivers in Dhaka’s Gendaria

TBS Report
07 November, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 05:36 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Police have arrested three people in connection with the snatching of two battery-run rickshaws after killing the drivers in Dhaka's Gendaria area in September and October.

The arrestees are Jalal Sardar alias Michael, 21, Fazle Rabbi alias Kala, 25 and Md Imran, 30. Police have also recovered one of the two rickshaws.

During investigations into the two different incidents, police with the help of technology came to know that one criminal gang was involved in both crimes, said Muhammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (DC-media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) at a press briefing at DMP's media centre.

Police arrested Jalal from Pirojpur's Mathbaria upazila on 24 October, and following his confessional statement, Imran was arrested on 25 October for purchasing the auto-rickshaw.

Police also arrested Fazle Rabbi from the Gendaria area last Saturday based on information Jalal provided.

Rickshaw driver Jinnah, 60, was killed near Gendaria graveyard on 21 September and Anwar, 40, was murdered in Gendaria's Dinanath Sen road on 15 October.

Their family members later filed separate cases over their murders.

Speaking at the briefing, DMP's Wari Division DC Md Saleh Uddin said the killers posed as passengers when they murdered both men with sharp weapons.

He said Jalal confessed during preliminary interrogation to being involved in both murders. Jalal said Fazle Rabbi was with him during Jinnah's murder while he killed Anwar alone.

