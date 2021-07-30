295 killed in accidents during Eid holidays

Some 295 people were killed and 488 people were injured by road, rail and waterways accidents during Eid-ul-Adha holidays, which are the highest in the last six years, according to report of a passengers' welfare platform Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity.

At least 273 people were killed and 447 people were injured in 240 different road accidents in 15 days from 14-28 July, Jatri Kalyan Samity revealed this information in a press briefing on Friday at the Dhaka Reporters Unit.

The Association claimed that 93 people were killed in motorcycle accidents, the highest rate of motorcycle accidents this year.

The platform made the report analysing news on accidents in the roads, rail and waterways published in different media.

According to the organisation, 242 people were killed and 331 injured in road accidents last year.

In the last six years, 1,500 people have been killed and 4,356 injured in 1288 accidents.

