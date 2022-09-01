29 arrested from BNP leader's home in Savar, crude bombs seized  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 10:45 am

Photo: Collected
Police have arrested at least 29 people from the house of a BNP leader in Savar.

Law enforcers also seized three crude bombs and locally made weapons from the spot.

According to police, a group of miscreants spotted a patrol car from a milad mahfil, organised without prior permission, by blocking a street in the Chayabeethi area of Savar and attacked the law enforces by hurling bricks bats on Wednesday. 

The police were then forced to charge batons to disperse the attackers.

Later police conducted a raid on the house of Khorshed Alam, district BNP joint secretary and former Savar Municipality councillor, and arrested 29 people.

"Three police were injured during the attack including an inspector named Russel.

"We have recovered three cocktails, iron rods and sticks from the possession of the attackers," Savar Model police station OC Kazi Mainul Islam.

The process to take legal steps in this incident is underway, he added.

Khorshed Alam's brother Mosharraf Hossain, however, claimed that Khorshed returned to Bangladesh after staying abroad for the last 10 years in the changed political context and to avoid arrest by taking bail.

He invited the residents of that area to lunch to celebrate the occasion, he added.

"At least 8 to 10 police vehicles and a group of Bangladesh Chhatra League activists attacked us led by the Savar Upazila BCL President Atiqur Rahman without any provocation.

"About 15 people were injured during the attack by the police and BCL men but the police arrested 10 people from the spot," he said.

Savar BCL President Atiqur denied the allegations.

