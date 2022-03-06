28 crew of Banglar Samriddhi evacuated from Ukraine

28 crew of Banglar Samriddhi evacuated from Ukraine

Twenty-eight crew of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation's ship "Banglar Samriddhi" have been safely evacuated to Romania from war-torn Ukraine.

Salman Sami, a crew of the ship, also confirmed TBS reporter on Messenger about their safe arrival in Romania.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Romania M Daud Ali said the crew will stay at a hotel in Bucharest for now.

Earlier, Shakhawat Hossain, general secretary of Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers' Association (BMMOA), told The Business Standard, "All 28 Crew of Banglar Samriddhi have cleared immigration safely at 9am [local time] and now they are in Moldova."

"Body of engineer Hadisur has been kept in a freezer at Olvia Port," he added.

The ship - Banglar Samriddhi – had been stranded at the Olvia port of crisis-stricken country Ukraine with 29 sailors on board since Russia invaded the Eastern European country on 24 February.

Banglar Samriddhi and the untimely death of a young sailor

Engineer Hadisur was killed after the ship came under a missile attack on 2 March in conflict zone on Buh River.

After the attack, the crew members, in video messages from the ship, requested immediate help at the earliest. Later, they were evacuated to a nearby bunker on Thursday night.

Banglar Samriddhi / Ukraine crisis

