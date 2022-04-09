27 snatchers of a gang arrested from Dhaka

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested 27 members of a snatching gang following separate drives in different parts of Dhaka.

Law enforcers conducted the drives in the capital's Hazaribagh, Chawkbazar, Lalbagh, Kamrangirchar and Shahbagh areas from 6-8 April, DB Joint Commissioner Mahbubur Rahman told the media on Saturday.

Iron rods, knives, daggers, knives, anaesthetic tablets and ointments were seized from their possession.

DB joint commissioner said that the arrestees used to target their victims from the busiest bus stops of Dhaka.

After the marked passengers boarded a bus, a member of the gang used to sit beside them.

Then at the right time, they knocked the target unconscious by using anaesthetics and stole all their valuables.

"Besides, they are accused in multiple cases on charges of theft, robbery, and narcotics," the DB official added.