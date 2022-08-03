26th Standing committee meeting on Disaster Management and Relief held
The 26th meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief' was held at the National Parliament Building in the capital on Wednesday.
Today's discussion covered issues including the progress review of previously adopted projects, current flood situation all over the country, the extent of its damage, further action taken by the Ministry, and construction of the Multipurpose Cyclone Centre project (revised) in coastal areas.
The meeting was chaired by Lawmaker AB Tajul Islam, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, reads a press release.
Among other committee members, Solaiman Haque Zoardar, Md Aftab Uddin Sarkar, Mir Mostak Ahmed Robi, Jewel Areng and Mojibur Rahman Chowdhury participated in the meeting.
The Secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, the Director General of the Directorate of Disaster Management and Relief, parliamentary secretaries of the Bangladesh National Parliament and other concerned officials were present at the meeting.
Three recommendations made at the meeting are listed below:
- Consider the possibilities of designing cyclone centres in the coastal areas, including 219 existing ones, as 'Cyclone Center cum School'.
- Find necessary alternative methods to carry out agricultural work through 'TR and Kabikha' policy while not damaging the arable land.
- In order to ensure proper distribution of the relief materials, take e necessary measures to complete the national database of poor and indigent people by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics with utmost caution.