26th Standing committee meeting on Disaster Management and Relief held

The 26th meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief' was held at the National Parliament Building in the capital on Wednesday.

Today's discussion covered issues including the progress review of previously adopted projects, current flood situation all over the country, the extent of its damage, further action taken by the Ministry, and construction of the Multipurpose Cyclone Centre project (revised) in coastal areas.

The meeting was chaired by Lawmaker AB Tajul Islam, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, reads a press release.

Among other committee members, Solaiman Haque Zoardar, Md Aftab Uddin Sarkar, Mir Mostak Ahmed Robi, Jewel Areng and Mojibur Rahman Chowdhury participated in the meeting.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, the Director General of the Directorate of Disaster Management and Relief, parliamentary secretaries of the Bangladesh National Parliament and other concerned officials were present at the meeting.

Three recommendations made at the meeting are listed below: