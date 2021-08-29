252 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24hrs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 August, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 06:37 pm

Dengue patients taking treatment in a hospital: Photo: TBS
Dengue patients taking treatment in a hospital: Photo: TBS

At least 252 patients were hospitalised with dengue fever in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 42 with one more death reported during the same period. 

Among the newly infected, 202 were admitted to different hospitals in the capital while the rest were hospitalised outside Dhaka.

Some 1,123 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different public and private hospitals across the country right now.
 
Among them, 980 patients are being treated in hospitals inside Dhaka and 143 in other hospitals outside the capital.

Since January this year, 9,857 people have been diagnosed with dengue and 8,690 have recovered.    
 

Dengue

