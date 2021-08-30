25 cops terminated for violating departmental rules in B’baria

Twenty-five members of Brahmanbaria district police were sacked on Monday over different offences and violating departmental regulations.

Brahmanbaria Superintendent of Police Mohammad Anisur Rahman, in a press briefing, said another 100 cops were also punished over different offences.

Action will be taken against the police members through proper investigation as well after getting specific allegations.

Mentioning launching of a new app, the SP said citizens across the country will be able to file general diary (GD) using their national ID by the app- 'Lost and found'.

Currently, GD books are not mandatory for filing cases with police stations using the old method, he said.

Additional Police Superintendents Md Shahin, Mojammel Hossain and Abu Said were also present in the media briefing.