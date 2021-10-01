24 Rohingyas detained while fleeing from Bhasan Char

Twenty-four Rohingyas including 14 children were detained from a jungle while fleeing from Bhashan Char refugee camp in Noakhali.

Among the detainees, five are men, five are women and 14 others are children.

They were apprehended from the jungle 10 km north-south of Bhasan Char around 9:30pm, said Noakhali District Superintendent of Police Md Shahidul Islam.

The Rohingyas from different clusters of shelters fled and took position in the jungle to escape by boat through a gang of brokers.

"The Armed Police Battalion (APBN) Civil Team and the Coast Guard raided the forest around 9:30 pm on a tip-off. All were later handed over to the Bhasan Char CIC office through the police to take action against them," he added.