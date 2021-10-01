24 Rohingyas detained while fleeing from Bhasan Char

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 October, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2021, 02:25 pm

Related News

24 Rohingyas detained while fleeing from Bhasan Char

TBS Report
01 October, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2021, 02:25 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Twenty-four Rohingyas including 14 children were detained from a jungle while fleeing from Bhashan Char refugee camp in Noakhali.

Among the detainees, five are men, five are women and 14 others are children.

They were apprehended from the jungle 10 km north-south of Bhasan Char around 9:30pm, said Noakhali District Superintendent of Police Md Shahidul Islam.

The Rohingyas from different clusters of shelters fled and took position in the jungle to escape by boat through a gang of brokers.

"The Armed Police Battalion (APBN) Civil Team and the Coast Guard raided the forest around 9:30 pm on a tip-off. All were later handed over to the Bhasan Char CIC office through the police to take action against them," he added.

Top News

Rohingya / Bhasan Char

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

1d | Videos
Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

1d | Videos
A School where Flowers Bloom

A School where Flowers Bloom

1d | Videos
Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

5
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB eases foreign exchange endorsement for travel