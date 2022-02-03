24 people named for Ekushey Padak

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 05:39 pm

Related News

24 people named for Ekushey Padak

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 05:39 pm
24 people named for Ekushey Padak

The government has announced names of 24 eminent citizens for awarding Ekushey Padak-2021, in an effort to recognise their contributions to the respective fields.

The nominees were announced in a press release issued by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs on Thursday.

This year, two are getting Ekushey Padak in language movement category, four in liberation war category, seven in art, two in language and literature, two in social service and four in research.

Besides, one each has been nominated for Ekushey Padak in Journalism, Science and Technology, and Education.

Mostafa MA Matin (posthumous) and Mirza Tofazzal Hossain Mukul (posthumous) won the award in the field of Language Movement.

Prof Md Matiur Rahman, Syed Moazzem Ali (posthumous), QABM Rahman, and Amzad Ali Khandaker have been chosen under the category of Liberation War.

Jinat Barkatullah has been awarded for dance; Nazrul Islam Babu (posthumous), Iqbal Ahmed and Mahmudur Rahman Benu for music; Khaled Mahmud Khan (posthumous), Afzal hossain and Masum Aziz in acting.

MA Malek won the award for journalism while Prof Dr Gautam Buddha Das won in education, SM Abraham Lincoln and Sangharaj Gyanshree Mahather in social service.

Poets Kamal Chowdhury and Jharna Das Purkayastha won in language and literature category.

Md Anawar Hossain won in science and technology, and Dr Md Abdus Sattar Mandal, Dr Md Enamul Haque (team), Dr Shahanaz Sultana (team leader), and Dr Jannatul Ferdous (team) won for research.

Top News

Ekushey Padak / Award / contribution

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Teachers’ failure to adapt to online classes led to unattractive modules

5h | Panorama
Illustration: Asifur Rahman

5 ways to deal with unprofessionalism in the workplace

5h | Pursuit
Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

6h | Pursuit
Pran-RFL provided food relief to middle-class families during the pandemic. Photo: Courtesy

Pashe Achi Bangladesh: A CSR initiative that stood by people during the pandemic

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

10m | Videos
WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

15m | Videos
Robot writes calligraphy to celebrate Lunar New Year

Robot writes calligraphy to celebrate Lunar New Year

1h | Videos
Four astronauts start expedition to Mars

Four astronauts start expedition to Mars

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

4
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb

5
Still, Dhaka can be made livable
Supplement

Still, Dhaka can be made livable

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city