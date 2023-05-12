239 Bangladeshis return home from Sudan

Around 239 Bangladeshi returned from war-torn Sudan to Dhaka via Jeddah on Friday (12 May) morning.

They reached Dhaka Airport at 8:40am with the support of the Government of Bangladesh and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), an IOM source told The Business Standard.

Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, senior secretary, Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Bangladesh; Sarah Lou Ysmael Arriola, IOM regional director for Asia and the Pacific; Abdusattor Esoev, chief of mission, IOM Bangladesh received the returnees at the airport.

Earlier on Thursday, a total of 51 Bangladeshi nationals evacuated from Sudan returned home from Jeddah Airport on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight.

On 8 May, Biman Bangladesh Airlines brought back 136 Bangladeshi nationals - escaping Sudan - from Jeddah.

The Bangladeshi nationals from conflict-ridden Sudan took temporary shelter in Jeddah with the help of the Bangladesh Embassy and Saudi authorities.

Previously, the Bangladesh Embassy in Sudan evacuated over 700 Bangladeshis from the capital Khartoum to Port Sudan on Tuesday (2 May). They were taken there by a total of 13 buses in two phases.

Sudan plunged into a civil war last month that has so far claimed the lives of more than 600 people, including civilians, and displaced hundreds of thousands.

Countries around the world are scrambling vessels and aeroplanes to evacuate their citizens from Sudan.