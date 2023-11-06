228 BGB platoons deployed to beef up security across the country amid BNP-Jamaat's 48 hour blockade

A total of 228 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order as the 48-hour countrywide blockade called by the BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties is underway.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, confirmed the development this morning.

On Sunday, the first day of the 48-hour blockade, 27 BGB platoons were deployed in Dhaka and adjoining districts to avoid any untoward incidents.

Like the first spell of the blockade, the members of the frontier battalion have been performing their duties alongside the police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Ansar to ensure public safety and security in Dhaka and other parts of the country.

In addition, 460 patrol teams were deployed across the country to maintain law and order, said Imran Khan, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) at the media wing of the elite force.

After the three-day countrywide blockade, another road, rail, and waterway blockade for 48 hours called by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties began across the country yesterday morning.

A total of 17 arson incidents were reported across the country from 7pm on Saturday to 11pm last night which created panic among people.