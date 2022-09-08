224 cartons of foreign cigarettes seized at Chattogram airport

The National Security Intelligence (NSI) seized 224 cartons of foreign cigarettes from an air passenger at the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

The passenger, Jashedul Alam, hailing from the district's Fatikchhari upazila, was onboard a Fly Dubai flight on Wednesday (7 September) at 8:45pm.

A senior official of NSI in charge of the airport told The Business Standard that the market price of each carton of cigarettes is around Tk3,000.

The total value of the seized cigarettes amounts to Tk6.72 lakh, he said.

The cigarettes were handed over to the airport customs.

