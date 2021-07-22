22 more die at RMCH Covid unit

Twenty-two more people died at the Covid-19 ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours.

Seven of the deceased were confirmed Covid patients while 15 others died with symptoms.

Among the deceased, 10 hailed from Rajshahi, six from Natore, four from Pabna, and two from Naogaon.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the deaths and said, "At present, the number of patients admitted to the facility stands at 434 against 513 Covid-dedicated beds, including the newly admitted 31 patients in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the infection rate in Rajshahi was 37.04% after 27 samples came back positive against 72 tests done in two PCR labs in Rajshahi yesterday.

The infection rate in Chapainawabganj was 22.02% after 16 out of 72 people tested positive.