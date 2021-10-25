22 best reports to get Nagad-DRU award Tuesday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 10:10 pm

Some 22 best reporters will receive Nagad-DRU Best Reporting Award-2021 on Tuesday.

This year the awards will be given in two segments -- print and online, and, television and radio.

The programme will be held at 11am at Krishibid Institution in the capital.

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will be present as the chief guest while Nagad Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk will attend the event as special guest.

The country's 10 veteran editors voted to select the best impactful reports.

