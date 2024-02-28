21 shops gutted in Cox’s Bazar fire

Twenty one shops were gutted in a fire at Khurulia Bazar in Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila in the early hours of Wednesday (28 February).

Atish Chakma, in charge of Cox's Bazar fire service station, said the fire broke out around 4:00am and four fire fighting units from Cox's Bazar and Ramu doused the flame after an hour of effort.

He said the fire might have originated from an electric short circuit.

Jhelongja Union Parishad Chairman Tipu Sultan mentioned that initially, locals attempted to extinguish the fire but it rapidly escalated due to the nature of the burnt items, including furniture, tree sheds, and tin fences.

"The exact extent of the damage could not be ascertained immediately, but it is likely to exceed several crores of taka," said Nurul Azim, treasurer of the Kharulia Bazaar committee.

He called for government assistance to help the affected traders recover from the losses.

