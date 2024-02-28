21 shops gutted in Cox’s Bazar fire

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 February, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 06:09 pm

Related News

21 shops gutted in Cox’s Bazar fire

According to fire service, the fire might have originated from an electric short circuit

TBS Report
28 February, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 06:09 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

Twenty one shops were gutted in a fire at Khurulia Bazar in Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila in the early hours of Wednesday (28 February).

Atish Chakma, in charge of Cox's Bazar fire service station, said the fire broke out around 4:00am and four fire fighting units from Cox's Bazar and Ramu doused the flame after an hour of effort.

He said the fire might have originated from an electric short circuit.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Jhelongja Union Parishad Chairman Tipu Sultan mentioned that initially, locals attempted to extinguish the fire but it rapidly escalated due to the nature of the burnt items, including furniture, tree sheds, and tin fences.

"The exact extent of the damage could not be ascertained immediately, but it is likely to exceed several crores of taka," said Nurul Azim, treasurer of the Kharulia Bazaar committee. 

He called for government assistance to help the affected traders recover from the losses.
 

fire / Shops / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

6h | Pursuit
Many households, which once lived independently, are now compelled to sublet a portion of their flats to alleviate the financial strain of rent. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Growing sublets paint a grim picture of the state of middle class

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

1d | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bagerhat's wooden bicycles pedal their way to Europe

Bagerhat's wooden bicycles pedal their way to Europe

36m | Videos
Is BYD's supercar Yangwang U9 really the best?

Is BYD's supercar Yangwang U9 really the best?

3h | Videos
Hemp, Adams join Bangladesh coaching staff

Hemp, Adams join Bangladesh coaching staff

1h | Videos
DGDA holds firm on heart stent prices, importers of European stents unhappy

DGDA holds firm on heart stent prices, importers of European stents unhappy

4h | Videos