21 shops burned down in Khagrachari

Bangladesh

UNB
03 April, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 01:22 pm

Representational Image
Representational Image

Twenty-one shops were gutted in a fire which broke out at Merung Bazar in Dighinala upazila of Khagrachari district early today (3 April).

The fire broke out at a shop around 3:30am and spread soon, said Md Rubel, leader of Khagrachari Fire Service and Civil Defense.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after one hour.

The affected shop owners estimated the loss caused by the fire at Tk1.5 crore.

However, the origin of the fire could not be known immediately.

