21 individuals named for Ekushey Padak

Bangladesh

BSS
13 February, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 08:28 pm

The government has announced the names of 21 eminent citizens for Ekushey Padak-2024 in recognition of their contributions to various fields.

The Cultural Affairs Ministry today (13 February) announced the names in a circular signed by Deputy Secretary Irin Farzana.
 
According to the circular, this year two people got the award in the Language Movement category, one in making documentation on the Liberation War, 11 in Shilpakala (acting, music, recitation, arts and painting), two in social service, one in education and four in language and literature. 
 
Md Ashrafuddin Ahmed and freedom fighter Hatem Ali Mia (posthumously) have been named for the award in the Language Movement category.
 
Jalal Uddin Kha (posthumously), Freedom Fighter Kolyani Ghose, Bidit Lal Das (posthumously), Andru Kishore (posthumously) and Shuvra Deb will receive the award in the category of Shilpakala (music) while Shibli Mohammad in Shilpakala (dance), Doly Zahur and MA Alamgir in Shilpakala (acting), Khan Md Mustafa Walid (Shimul Mustafa), Rupa Chakrabarti in Shilpakala (recitation), Shajahan Ahmed Bikash in Shilpakala (painting), Kawsar Chowdhury in Shilpakala (documentation), Md Ziaul Haque and Rafique Ahmed in social service, Muhammad Samad, Luthfur Rahman Ritan, Minar Mansur and Rudra Muhammad Shahidullah (posthumously) (language and literature) and Professor Dr venerable Jinabodhi (education) have been named for the awards.

