21 get life sentences for murder of Khulna BCL leader in 2020

Abdus Salam Khan, judge of the Khulna Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-3, passed the order today

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

A Khulna court has sentenced 21 people to life imprisonment for the murder of Hasibur Rahman Niaz, a Chhatra League leader at Hazi Muhammad Muhsin College in the district's Khalishpur, in 2020.

Abdus Salam Khan, judge of the Khulna Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-3, passed the order today (22 October), Romana Tanha, public prosecutor (PP) of the court told The Business Standard.

The prosecutor said five accused have been acquitted, while the remaining 21 have been sentenced to life imprisonment.

"Besides, each convict has been fined Tk20,000 and an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment in default of payment," she added.

The convicts are Saikat, Md Mehedi Hasan Rabbi, Ontu, Md Sazzat Hossain, Imdadul Islam Hridoy, Md Arif alias Chora Arif, Md Munna, Rafikul Hasan Shaon alias Atang Babu, Md Saiful, Md Mostak Ahmed, Mithai Hridoy, Md Fahim alias Kala Fahim, Rubel, Md Mizanur Rahman, Sabuj, Md Foyezur Rahman Arafat, Ashikur Rahman Molla, Rabbi alias Nata Rabbi, Yasir Rabbi alias Nata Jewel, Md Sakib Sheikh, and Naimur Rahman Fahim.

According to court sources, on the night of 19 August 2020, Niaz was murdered in Khalishpur following an altercation over protesting drug trafficking in the area. A video of the murder went viral.

The victim's father, Habibur Rahman, filed a case with Khalishpur Police Station the following day.

On 7 March 2024, the trial of the case began in the Speedy Trial Tribunal in Khulna. Later, due to the delay in the trial, the court transferred the case to the Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal.

On 20 August 2020, the investigating officer SI Mizanur Rahman, submitted a charge sheet against 26 individuals. On 24 December of the same year, the court took cognizance of the charge sheet and issued arrest warrants against the accused.

Habibur Rahman, the father of the deceased, expressed his dissatisfaction with the verdict, stating, "I have expected death penalty for some of the accused. I will appeal with the High Court."

Chhatra League / Life Imprisonment / Khulna

